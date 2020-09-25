We live in a free country where the First Amendment gives us free speech. Every morning in school little children put their hands over their hearts and pledge allegiance to the U.S.A. Trump seems to be taking traditions schools already practice and calling them “the patriot education.”
Is he pretending he has invented the wheel? An education that teaches this country’s faults would not tear us apart. An education that teaches the origins of this country would allow us to grow, to trust and to become stronger.
