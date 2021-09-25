Attention! Achtung! This concerns all residents of New Braunfels. The [Texas Commission on Environmental Quality] and Vulcan Materials filed their appellant briefs before the Third Court of Appeals, attempting to reverse the decision of District Court Judge Maya Guerra Gamble.
We need to stop Vulcan Materials from building their Quarry on FM 3009. One hundred and fifty diesel trucks on Texas Highway 46 and FM 3009, will negatively affect traffic.
