I’m writing in response to the Oct. 1 Guest Column by Don Volz, but I have no interest in denouncing his ridiculous claims about a political party that I align with, and I’m not going to risk my blood pressure getting elevated over his use of the God I worship against me. “Love one another” and “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
To you, the editor of our newspaper, however, I would like to say that your choice of printing this type of material is an insult. New Braunfels, while extremely conservative, is no longer the sleepy little town where everyone who has an opinion should be sharing it.
