New Braunfels is a city that loves to party and you don’t have to look too far to find evidence of that. Festivals and community gatherings are at the heart of what helps make it special.
But there’s one party with a very long history and it draws in people from all across Comal County and beyond — the Comal County Fair.
This week is fair week in Comal County, with some of the festivities firing up over last weekend, including quite literally the BBQ cookoff and on Sunday the crowning of this year’s fair royalty.
The fair got into the swing of things on Tuesday evening with the opening of the gates and the carnival, but today marks the day when activities really take off with the contest entries, the antique farm show and the Kid Zone.
On Thursday the live music performances start as does the PRCA rodeo.
Throughout it all there will be plenty of opportunities to indulge in fair food and also plenty of walking to do in order to see all that the fair has to offer. Which will be good to work off all the calories that are in that delicious fair food.
The Comal County Fair, now marking its 126th year, is one of those special events that can bring everyone in the family together, just as it has for decades and decades — and will continue to do for decades to come.
It’s an opportunity for neighbors and friends to reconnect over a shared community experience and a way for people across multiple generations to knit those bonds tighter.
A senior standing in the midway among the whirl of lights and sound can hold a grandchild’s hand and in that brief moment be transported back to their own childhood, and experience it again through young eyes.
Don’t miss this opportunity to see history, community and fun come together. Get out to the fair this week.
For details see comalcountyfair.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.