Jason “Shane” Rapp (I)
Jason “Shane” Rapp is a seventh-generation Texan, Comal County resident since 1993 and Smithson Valley High School graduate. Married to Leslee; children Christopher, Allyson and Ashlynn, and grandson Kolton; parents Norma & Al Keeton, and Ron Rapp, siblings: Barney Keeton, Alan Rapp, Shanna Rapp Woodard.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
I pledged to run my campaign based on facts, performance, and experience. I serve with integrity, have a proven track record and am fiscally responsible. I have a Master Peace Officer Certification and 22 years of verifiable public safety service in Comal County, 15 of which as precinct 4 Constable which affords me specific knowledge in performing my duties.
My established relationship with Judge Saunders is built on efficiency, effectiveness and trust. Support for my re-election from Sheriff Mark Reynolds, Comal County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, and County commissioners Jen Crownover and Scott Haag are a testament to the relationships developed as Constable.
Our statistical record demonstrates going beyond the required duties of Constable. We perform patrols, conduct investigations and take the fight directly to criminals. I have been engaged in the community through my involvement with the Lions Club, Rotary, FOCM or simply helping kids at Fun Fish. As constable, I don’t keep regular office hours, I patrol days, nights, weekends and holidays just as I have done since 1998.
What are the top law enforcement needs in your precinct?
Constables are only statutorily required to serve civil process and secure the Justice Court. As Constable, I have always demanded more of myself and my deputies than achieving the minimum standard of responsibility.
Our office is proactive and involved in the overall public safety response. We not only assist other law enforcement agencies within the precinct, but the county as a whole. Our assistance varies from backing officers up on traffic stops to conducting our own investigations within the precinct. We are proactive and work to discover criminal activity taking place versus responding to criminal activity that has already taken place through patrolling and investigations. We have done this with a specific focus on reducing illegal drugs. I am a firm believer that if you reduce the consumption of illicit narcotics in a given community then all other criminal activity will drop exponentially . I base this on the fact that a certain amount of crime is perpetrated by individuals who are addicted to narcotics and either committing criminal acts to support their habit or they are involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics which has a whole different type of violent and non-violent activity associated with it.
How will you improve this position to benefit growing numbers of county residents?
Although successful, I believe there is always room for improvement. Goals for my next term include continuing to study the successes and failures of other Constable’s offices throughout the State. We will continue to proactively communicate with and educate citizens about the function and role of the constable’s office and provide advice to individuals, businesses and organizations about civil or safety concerns they have. We will explore additional technologies to reduce the 2.7 service attempts per civil paper. GPS and routing technology are being considered for reducing time and mileage driven per service attempt. We will increase our corps of volunteer reserve deputy constables to assist with new challenges and the increased responsibilities. As the Constable contract liaison for the Water Oriented Recreational District, we will utilize the opportunity for our reserve deputies to be paid during the summer for their patrols to attract talented individuals that will be able to assist our office year round. If cost-justifiable funding were available, important changes that could impact my office are additional full-time personnel, more suitable office space, additional technology, and a building that is more safe and secure.
JERRY AIROLA
My name is Jerry Airola. My wife and I purchased our home in Precinct 4 in 2007 and we have raised four of our nine children in this same house. Our children attend Church Hill Middle School, Canyon High School and my son Tanner is attending Texas A&M University in College Station. One of my adult son’s is a New Braunfels Police Officer. We attend Oakwood Baptist Church; I am currently a member of the Law Enforcement Security Team at Oakwood Church.
I began my Law Enforcement career in 1989. In the past 30 years I have worked as a City Police Officer, Field Training Officer, Investigator, Helicopter Pilot (Sheriff’s Airborne), Federal Police Investigator, Deputy Marshal and Detective for a Texas Constable’s office.
I am a Christian, I am a conservative Republican. I am pro-life and pro second amendment. I believe in God, Family, Country, and Community. I believe the Bible is the foundation of our lives and the Constitution is the foundation of our country. I respect the opinions of others and I will stand up for those that cannot stand up for themselves.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
I can dedicate 100% of my professional time to managing the Constable’s Office. My opponent has always had a full-time job outside of the Constables office, and still does. I have a diverse background in Law Enforcement. My opponent has only worked as a dispatcher and a Constable. I have 4 years of management training, including working with the Zig Ziglar Corporation. I have managed over 850 employees successfully. From 1984 to 2019 I built, owned and operated several successful companies including a commercial water purification company, a helicopter company (Inc 500 listed) that specialized in search & rescue and law enforcement services, a cattle ranch, an almond ranch, commercial property development and leasing company and a pet resort (my wife operates the pet resort, Gruene Barks & Rec). In my career I have proven success receiving many awards to include Police Officer of the year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Governor’s awards, Congressional recognition, Humanitarian Service Award, National Leadership Award. I’m a founding member of the New Braunfels Wrestling Club, Canyon HS Wrestling program, a Lions Club member, and various other community activities. One more thing that sets us apart: I support Texas A&M; he supports OU (University of Oklahoma)
What are the top law enforcement needs in your precinct?
The first thing we need to do is get ahead of the growth that is coming. Many law enforcement agencies in Texas have been caught on their heels because they did not anticipate and prepare for rapid growth.
We know that this community is one of the fastest growing communities in the nation and we need to prepare for a precinct that will double in size over the next few years. That means an expanded reserve deputy program that can easily be converted to part time or full-time deputies as the need arises and the budget permits.
We need better communication with our citizens. It is very common for me to hear from citizens that they do not even know what a Constable does. That’s not acceptable! A constable is supposed to be the “People’s Police”, he should have constant interaction with the community, be approachable and have solutions for civil and criminal issues in the community. We need to prioritize the department to serve actual needs of the community.
Precinct 4 needs full time Constable that has no other interest than to serve the precinct.
How will you improve this position to benefit growing numbers of county residents?
I will work a minimum of 40 hours per week and work hard to make sure we are providing services that truly benefit the community. I will not serve two masters. A few of the programs that I intend to bring to the Constables office include:
Safe Churches Program: I will work with the local churches to provide training, a chaplain program and investigative resources to all churches to ensure that Comal County Churches are safe for worship.
Drunken Driving Enforcement: I will prioritize the enforcement of drunk driving in Precinct 4.
With the weekend traffic to the lake, we have many drunk drivers that come into our community, especially on FM 306 and River Road. An aggressive enforcement of drunk driving will save lives.
Helicopter Air Support: As a decorated law enforcement helicopter pilot and air commander I have the resources and ability to bring air support to Comal County for search and rescue during floods, disasters, high risk law enforcement needs. Police helicopters are proven to save lives.
I will work hard to make sure every citizen of Precinct 4 knows what their Constable is doing for them. A cellular number will be available to all, 24/7.
