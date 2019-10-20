Given all the negative reaction, even from Republicans, to the decision to throw the Kurds under the bus, one can expect Trump to generate another big lie.
He may contend that it was the generals, not him, who ordered the troop withdrawal. Or he may say that all of this is fake news; that there is no Turkish offensive and that the Kurds are all still warm and safe in their homes. In either case his base and Republican Senators will believe him.
Mike Nash,
New Braunfels
