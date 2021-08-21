How did America beat polio in 1955, while we struggle to beat COVID in 2021? The answer is simple. Americans followed their doctor’s advice in 1955 regarding Polio vaccinations. Even in 2021, parents continue to get their children vaccinated for polio at rates well above 80%. The result: no reported Polio cases nor deaths in the United States last year.
In fact, there have been no polio cases originating in the United States since 1979. We won the polio war.
