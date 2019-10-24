New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy...showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy skies with more rain likely overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.