We have all heard and perhaps accept without question the adage, “Seeing is believing.” But the title of this essay, “Believing is seeing,” is a bit more interesting. It suggests that unless we already believe something, we cannot see it. The battle over beliefs today seems to have passed a boiling point; news shows, opinion pieces, and other public forms of communication are all intent on showing us one position or another so we might succumb to believing it.
Historically, battles, wars, ethnic cleansings are fought for primarily the same reason: a clash of beliefs. The thinking goes like this: “We don’t agree with your beliefs so we will set out to silence what threatens our belief system.” The underlying assumption or belief is that we are right and you are wrong. Because I believe this version/vision of what constitutes reality and yours does not, I may silence you in order to eliminate the gnawing discomfort of hearing ideas, attitudes, beliefs that contradict mine.
No room or open space allows for, if not the possibility of a truth to your beliefs, then at least a toleration for what you accept as true. Violence against others often has its genesis in a contrary belief in what is real. Then, just as often, a huge push ensues to amass “evidence” that my way is true and yours must therefore be false, misguided, and to be discarded.
The trouble here is that often what I believe or what you believe cannot be proven as an air-tight and iron clad position or perspective. The fantasy, however, is that what I muster to “prove my point” or “point of view” can also be manipulated to fabricate the veracity of my perspective.
I have noticed on various talk shows or news shows how quickly the “discussion” heats up to the point that two or more voices all begin talking at once so that nothing short of the Biblical image of the “Tower of Babel” descends on what could have been a legitimate conversation; in this moment most or all participants lose both the desire or the ability to hear the others’ interpretation of what we may loosely label “the truth.” Then one side’s “truth” become the others’ scapegoat point of view and little if anything but a simmering resentment moves forward.
Of course, we all wish to have at least some solid ground under our feet most of the time; it gives our sense of self stability and our life something to rely on and trust. But how quickly such a desire, even a yearning, as it gathers intensity, even as may lose direction, can usher in violence—emotional, psychological, linguistic and even physical.
Truth is not, however, necessarily a relative, free-floating entity, but the lines we draw between what is true and what I believe (to be true) can float or even dissolve. And with it, all perspective is dulled, left by the side of the road; because “my truth” gives my life order and stability, I cannot afford to have it yanked out from under me. But is there another perspective possible?
The Buddhist nun, Pema Chodron, offers an image that is a standard Buddhist teaching: “If you meet the Buddha on the road, kill the Buddha.” She suggests that such a belief means “that when you see that you’re grasping or clinging to anything, whether its called good or bad, make friends with that. Look into it. Get to know it completely and utterly. In that way it will let go of itself.”
When you find yourself clinging to one description or understanding of the Buddha, or any idea or point of view, then it may be time to give it a closer look.
