Each year the weekend before Veteran’s Day, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 179 distributes the American Legion Memorial Poppy.
They are offered to the public for a donation. Post and Unit members will be out Nov. 8-9 at businesses that have given their permissions.
The signifance of these little red flowers has a long history.
The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed protecting America’s freedom following publication of the wartime poem, “In Flanders Fields” written by Lt. Col. John McCrae MD while serving on the front in World War I to honor soldiers killed in battle.
Popularity of the red poppy as a memorial flower began in November 1918 and in 1923 it became the official flower of the American Legion family and the Auxiliary was given full responsibility of the program.
Donations that are received from this distribution are restricted to the needs of veterans, current military and their families and for child welfare,
Betty Kreutler,
Poppy Chairperson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.