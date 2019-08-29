Water is the world’s most precious resource. While 70% of the earth is covered in water, only 2.5% is safe for consumption. To ensure high-quality, water that’s free of contaminants, it must also be free from pollutants.
Reports from the Environmental Protection Agency show that 40% of the nation’s waterways suffer water quality issues and fail to meet standards. Many upstream activities and airborne contaminants are largely responsible for several common contaminations in waterways, including high levels of bacteria, lead, mercury pesticides and sediment.
As we celebrate “National Water Quality Month,” we want to highlight that water pollution isn’t just an environmental concern; it’s an issue of public health. Pollutants that seep through and reach the groundwater result in contaminated drinking water. Toxic substances also dissolve into the water, degrading the water’s quality and impacting our health.
SouthWest Water Company, an investor-owned utility that provides water and wastewater services to 50,000 customers in Texas, offers the following tips to protect our fresh water sources.
• Landscape using native plants. Native plants need considerably less water to restore ecosystems, as they are acclimated with the local region’s climate. Migrating pollinators use them to provide habitat, nectar and pollen to naturally fertilize the plants.
• Reduce fertilizer, herbicide and pesticide use. Excessive toxic chemicals used for lawn maintenance often run off into storm drains or absorb into the soil. If treatments are needed, consider the weather conditions. Rain will wash the chemicals off the application site and into the waterways.
• Dispose of waste properly. Never throw trash into a sink, storm drain or toilet. The materials can cause blockages in the pipes and dissolve into the water supply. Contact the local public works department to learn how to properly dispose of toxic waste in your area.
• Perform car maintenance responsibly. Promptly dispose of antifreeze, batteries or oil at collection centers to avoid water contamination. Drop-off centers collect fluids to be reused to heat homes, create electricity at power plants or refined into new fluids.
• Resist putting food down the garbage disposal. Cooking oil, food scraps and grease can collect and block water flow or dissolve into the water supply. Consider using a jar to properly dispose of unwanted grease and avoid a clogged sink.
• Use eco-friendly cleaning products. Environmentally safe alternatives use considerably fewer toxic materials for cleaning. They are made of safe, nontoxic and biodegradable ingredients that won’t negatively impact the water supply or your family’s health.
• Reduce single-use plastics. Shopping with reusable bags and drinking from refillable water bottles significantly reduces the amount of plastic left in likes, oceans and rivers.
• Clean up after pets. Animal waste contains bacteria that will wash into storm drains and the local water supply if left unattended. Consider using compostable waste bags, which break down naturally with other organic matter, to help protect water quality.
• Wash with full loads. Load the dishwasher or washing machine to the top for optimal water efficiency.
• Discard medications. Drugs and medications dissolve after being dumped into the drain. Follow the disposal instructions on the medicine or drop it off at a pharmacy that collects old and unused medicine.
Poor water quality impacts every living organism on the planet. As it continues to degrade, more resources will be needed to restore it to acceptable standards. Encourage your friends and family to get educated and make water protection and conservation a priority.
If we all work together, we can make a difference.
