Open enrollment for an insurance plan in the Health Insurance Marketplace of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) began Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15.
Because funding for advertising and to pay for trained Navigators has been virtually eliminated, there is a scarcity of help for those wishing to enroll. Locally, there are insurance agents and brokers who can assist you as well as personnel from CentroMed. Go to https://widget.getcoveredamerica.org/ to find help from CentroMed. They are making trained assistors available at the Westside Community Center in New Braunfels on Mondays from tomorrow through Dec. 2 and on Sat. Dec 7 and Sat. Dec 14. Alternatively, you can go to https://localhelp.healthcare.gov to find an agent or broker. If you choose to use an agent or broker, be sure to ask if they are going to show you all of the plans available through the Health Insurance Marketplace.
Hint: if you live in Comal County and you don’t see plans from Blue Cross, Ambetter, Oscar and Christus, you are not being shown all available plans.
Also, stay away from short term, indemnity and accident plans. These plans are not the same as real major medical coverage and they can leave you virtually uninsured or underinsured if you get sick or injured.
Another option, if you are computer-friendly, is to go to www.healthcare.gov and enroll on-line. Or you can call 800-318-2596 and an assistor can enroll you over the phone.
Because of actions taken under the radar by the current administration, unless your family income is under 200% of the Federal Poverty Level ($25,000 for a single person, $34,000 for a married couple, $52,000 for a family of four). If your income is higher my advice is to choose one of these two options: 1. A high deductible plan at lower cost that will provide a free wellness check, negotiated rates for visits to health care providers and a cap on the most you would have to spend if you had a serious illness or accident. 2. A Gold level plan that can give you much lower deductibles and copayments but at higher premium cost. Don’t forget the deadline is end of the day on Dec. 15.
Stephen Baird,
New Braunfels
