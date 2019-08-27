In her Aug. 15 guest column, “Don’t fall for scare tactics with Democratic proposals,” Sandi Root argued that in our “heart of hearts” we should know that Democrats aren’t Socialists. Thank goodness most of us reason with our brains and not our hearts.
Democrat leaders are increasingly proud to wear the Socialist brand. Democrat National Committee Chairman Tom Perez called unabashed socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “the future of our party.” Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is a self-avowed socialist. Sanders’ rival Elizabeth Warren denies being a socialist, but her policy proposals are nearly identical to the Bern’s (Sen. Warren is not known for being forthright).
Democrat leaders aren’t alone. An August 2018 Gallup poll found that 57% of Democrats viewed socialism positively and only 47% viewed capitalism positively. Of Republicans polled, only 16% viewed socialism positively while 71% were positive about capitalism.
Ms. Root went on to laud “Democrat Good News” policy proposals. A closer look at a few of those proposals reveals why they aren’t good news at all.
• Root: “Recognize and actively deal with the regression of our climate.”
The Democrats’ plan, the Green New Deal, will have negligible impact on global temperatures (less than 0.2 degrees Celsius) while wrecking the U.S. economy. AOC’s former chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti recently admitted that the GND is really an attempt to realign the entire American economy according to socialist principles.
• Root: “Provide low cost healthcare for all citizens — imagine that.”
Medicare for All (supported by most Democrat presidential wannabes) will increase federal spending by at least $32 trillion over 10 years while forcing doctors and hospitals to absorb a 40% cut in their Medicare reimbursement rates. Adios doc ... again.
• Root: “[Provide] low cost child care, as in Scandinavia, et.al. Go look it up.”
I looked it up. To get “low cost child care” and other services, all Scandinavians (not just the rich) pay far higher taxes than the average American. Denmark’s average pre-tax (gross) salary is $64,310 and its average post-tax (net) salary is $28,227, for a practical tax rate of 56%. In Sweden, those numbers are $46,804, $22,410 and 52%, respectively. They pay those taxes whether they use the services or not, i.e., even if gramma keeps the kids.
• Root: “Taxing the uber-rich through an assortment of sensible means.”
This policy is self-defeating. Democrats claim the wealthy don’t pay their fair share. Yet the top 10% of earners already pay 71% of all federal income taxes. Jack up their taxes further, and you’ll soon collect zero taxes from them. That’s already happening at the state level, with a growing mass exodus of high earners from high-tax states like California and New York to low-tax states like Florida and Texas. Expect a repeat at the national level. Low-tax countries like the Bahamas, Monaco and Bermuda welcome rich American ex-pats.
And now the worst of the “Democrat Good News” policies:
• Root: “Abortion - legal and safe, country-wide, PERIOD!”
Recent events illustrate that Democrats support infanticide, or at least refuse to recognize it. Democrats insist that every woman has the “right” to kill her baby, without restriction, up to the moment of birth — in some cases, even after birth.
On July 23, for the 75th time, House Democrats refused to allow a vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. A unanimous Republican initiative to force a vote via a discharge petition has attracted only three of the necessary twenty-one Democrat signatures.
Understand, this bill has no impact whatsoever on a woman’s “reproductive healthcare” or “bodily autonomy” or any other Democrat abortion euphemism. It simply requires medical practitioners to provide a baby born alive following a failed abortion the same level of medical care as any other baby born alive.
Don’t Democrats know in their “heart of hearts” that innocent babies shouldn’t be left to die?
