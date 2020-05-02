There’s a poster in the window of the Christian Science Reading Room on Mill Street that asks a vital question: “Can prayer heal the big things?”
I am deeply touched by the efforts of our local churches, including mine, to embrace their congregations using online technology and to unite in prayer.
It has been my experience that prayer can heal the big things, including contagious disease, fear, feelings of being overwhelmed and financial insecurity.
I heard testimonies to that effect on Wednesday via Zoom. It was heartening. The circumstance we find ourselves in today is not beyond the power of prayer.
Robin Engel,
Canyon Lake
