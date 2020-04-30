I recognize that there is, and will be, a price paid in human suffering as a result of COVID-19. I also acknowledge that people cope with crises in different ways. In my case, quarantine equals hibernation. I am stress-testing the tensile strength of spandex as my mass increases. Many others voice their opinion in the streets. Some have taken up hobbies and caught up on chores and projects. Those are the lucky ones. Pray for those who suffer in silence with little hope of bouncing back from this anytime soon.
I see TV talking heads going after American citizens who gather in protest to express their views. Protesters hold signs reading “Liberty,” “Freedom,” and “Don’t Tread on Me.” Like most patriots, these words are precious to me. Disparaging peaceful protesters, because they are passionate about getting back to work to provide for themselves and their families is unfair and unjustified. Theirs is not an act of defiance or rebellion. I believe a more honest assessment of their motivation centers around their fighting for financial survival and protecting their mental health.
I have known desperation in my life. I can identify with the hearts of these protesters and all who are under “house arrest” during this time. A First Amendment “shaming” of anyone, by anyone else, is never appropriate. There’s a difference between expressing your opinion and piling on. This is still America, and we still have our Constitution.
I would like to touch on the concept of “We are all in this together.” This is not to be willfully obstinate. I genuinely believe we show grace when we put the needs and feelings of others ahead of our own.
The presumption appears to be that we are all in the same place regarding finances, relationships, and perspectives. That’s not reality. We are not all equally invested in the same things — materially or emotionally. Around the globe, people are suffering from the consequences of the pandemic. But we are not all suffering in the same way or to the same degree. We are “all in this together” to survive the pandemic even though we are spread across the globe. It is a battle we are all fighting in our own way, no matter where we are.
Most of you are familiar with the tragic sinking of the Titanic. Everyone on Titanic was “all in this together” — in the same boat, so to speak. However, the elite, designated such by either fame, fortune or both, were housed in first class — the upper decks. Common folk were occupying the lower decks, the decks most difficult to escape in case of a sinking ship (a metaphor for our economy). Damage below the waterline is particularly disastrous for those who find themselves there.
On Titanic, everyone was “in this together” but under totally different circumstances. That’s where we are today. We are “all in this together.” However, in reality, we are all in this individually as well. We are collectively Americans working together with a shared hope that this nightmare ends soon. But we are individual human beings dealing with unique challenges. We are fighting personal battles on many fronts; some are alone doing this. Pray for them.
Every day I hear that we should refrain from re-opening our economy. We must wait until (insert the moving goalpost here). I agree that we should take any precautions we can going forward. I’m not sure how to define those precautions until, wait for it, WE ACTUALLY START GOING FORWARD. I understand the hand-wringing anxiety that there will be flareups as we pursue normalcy. SPOILER ALERT: we ARE going to have flareups regardless. We just need to manage our expectations.
Media “personalities,” disconnected political pundits, humorless light-night comedians, and alleged celebrities are telling us that we should wait. It’s for our own good. It’s what’s best for us. They are getting paid on a regular basis, some quite well, for sharing this sage advice.
I am proud that Governor Abbott, County Judge Krause, and Mayor Casteel are leading the effort on getting Texans back to work. Theirs is an extremely tough job being done very well through quality leadership. I am grateful for their service to all of us. It’s encouraging to see Texas on the move again.
I believe that we should cut each other some slack. Treat each other with dignity and respect. None of us knows the backstory or life journey of another. Thank God that we are all different. Those differences should not be trivialized or disregarded. Love your neighbor as yourself. Everyone matters.
Where’s God in all of this?
He’s where He’s always been. Very close if you look for Him. He sees all that is happening to His children. God is sovereign over all Creation.
He comforts me by telling me, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world. Don’t be afraid, for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will never leave you or forsake you.”
This encouragement is very comforting to those of us who now find ourselves below the waterline.
Blessings to all of you.
