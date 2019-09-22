To GBRA management: Lead, follow or get the hell out of the way!
GBRA should get out of the way by pursuing a prepackaged Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. This everyday business approach would offload the loser hydroelectric plants and related issues with the dams.
The courts would take over management of the dams and hydro plants, and establish a transitional board until a district could be formed to take over management and deal with the dam issues.
There should be one district for all the lakes with each lake being represented on the board. This would consolidate the lakes as a regional force, enhance its taxable property value base, and therefore bond rating, as well as creating a unified approach to repairs and long-term maintenance for all the lakes, and the region.
The Chapter 11 would leave GBRA with their water and sewer business — all they really care about. Unfortunately for GBRA a liability they can’t discharge through bankruptcy is their inept leadership. (Though the governor could and should). Nor can they easily regain the trust of their customers.
My cents.
David Strauss,
New Braunfels
