Your editorial mentioned Texas leadership changing the conversation from failure of our electrical system during our winter storm to their incorrect belief that the First Amendment applies to private owned businesses.
Last week the conservative belief was directing its followers to believe that Dr. Seuss books are being canceled. This shuts down conversations about the real issues. Children’s books have too few examples of diverse peoples. Children’s books that have examples of diverse people that depict them in a way that would consciously or unconsciously label a whole group of people in a negative way may cause some kids to be angry — and rightly so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.