Farewell to fines.
The New Braunfels Public Library is set to join a growing movement of libraries who have kicked the nickel-and-dime fees to the curb to avoid nickel and diming its patrons when it does no good.
The city council approved the first reading of the ordinance last week which aligns the city’s library with the evidence that shows the fines don’t encourage people to avoid overdue items, and in fact, may encourage people who are already late to avoid returning the items at all.
That means someone who has a late item is less likely to use the library in the future — which is bad for them, bad for the library and bad for this community’s future. That’s particularly true of those facing socioeconomic challenges, which are often the people who need the library and the services it offers more than most.
Library programs are successful overall, with library card use up by 20% over last year and now with 32,000 active accounts among 75,000 cards issued. Eliminating those pesky fines would open the door to those residents who think they’re barred from library programs.
Nobody likes paying fines, and if they don’t work — and numerous studies indicate that they don’t — then it’s good to see the city embracing a plan that will increase library usage, particularly while minimizing the negative effect on some of the city’s most vulnerable populations.
People should return things to the library. There’s something magical about a library book’s history, knowing that the enjoyment it’s bringing you is something that others before you have enjoyed for years.
The best way to make sure people return items is by fostering a love for the library, that magic and a respect for the other people who might be waiting for those returns so they can experience it for themselves.
A 15-cent fine can’t quite compare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.