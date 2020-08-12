Residents around Lake Dunlap are looking to seize control of the future of their lake and their quality of life by being a part of the solution to help secure it.
A group along the lake has formed a political action committee to advocate for passing a water control improvement district and passing a bond that repairs the dam with badly-needed modern improvements. That will allow the lake — which was drained after a spill gate failure — to return to the shores of homeowners who watched it slip away in May of 2019.
This is one of the things that politicians (and their voters) generally ignore. That is maintenance of existing assets and setting up a fund that accumulates over time for end of life replacement. Why, because it is not visible, nor does it get people reelected. So, you end up with this situation. So, to the politicians, you were elected/appointed to take care of the peoples property and assets. To the voters, pay attention when you see the politician voting budgets and ignore their "new shiny" asset/thing they are using to distract you from them not doing their jobs.
