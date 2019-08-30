There may be some folks out there who know the answers to these questions but I don’t and I suspect many others do not either:
1. What does the GBRA do?
2. What is the GBRA supposed to do?
3. What are the criteria for becoming a member of GBRA?
4. Has the GBRA ever scheduled regular inspections of the dams?
5. If so, how were the inspectors vetted? Were they qualified?
6. How much annual revenue did the GBRA receive from hydroelectric generation? For 90+ years?
7. What happened to that revenue? How was it spent? Has there been an independent accounting?
8. What was the funding source for the original construction of the dams?
I’m certain others can come up with additional questions germane to the problem.
Donald Titus,
New Braunfels
