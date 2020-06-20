I hope you do not need our services. That seems like an odd statement to hear coming from a hospital administrator, but I am sure you understand the intention and that you likely agree.
The last few months have certainly brought us all new challenges and difficulties as together, we have faced the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In many places, those who have contracted the virus have required hospitalization and critical care. Now, as we are seeing our communities cautiously re-open with relaxed social distancing guidelines, we are again seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in many places.
In several states, including Texas, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has significantly grown since Memorial Day. This certainly has our attention.
We all hope that the future will soon bring new medications and a potential vaccine to prevent the virus. However, even now there are a few simple ways to limit its spread. These include good handwashing, limiting the number of people gathered at one time (social distancing), and the wearing of face coverings or masks.
At CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital — New Braunfels, we want to encourage you to follow these simple, but effective guidelines.
In our hospital, we are maintaining a policy of universal masking. This requires any associates, physician or visitor who enters our facilities to wear a mask.
We believe it is important and beneficial as well as a critical element in our maintaining a safe environment for all of our patients and staff. In fact, some argue the wearing of a facemask is the most effective measure in preventing the transmission of COVID-19.
We also maintain our intentional focus on our practice of good hand-hygiene. We fully understand that good handwashing is always one of the most effective ways of preventing hospital-acquired infections.
It is important that we continue to keep our medical community healthy so that we can be here for you. Our intention is that we will always be available if you need us, ready and willing to serve our community to care for you when you are sick or hurting.
That is what we do. Our outstanding community of nurses and physicians have committed their lives to compassionately caring for individuals and families when you need us the most.
However, if you can prevent illness and you can stay healthy and well, that is certainly always our preference. As I said before, I hope that you do not need our services.
However, when you do, please do not defer or delay your treatment. Please consult with and trust your physician or in an emergency come to the Emergency Room.
We commit to you that we will always take the responsibility of doing all we can to provide the highest quality of care to all that we are so very privileged to serve every day.
In return, we simply ask that you take the responsibility to do everything you can do to prevent the spread of the virus.
As the number of cases increase, your likelihood of coming into contact or interacting with someone that is COVID-19 positive is much higher. Just as we have asked our associates to do, we would encourage you and your family to take the extra steps right now to take extra precautions against becoming infected.
We encourage you to be consistent with masking when you are in public. We encourage you to limit gathering in groups, to avoid close contact, and certainly to practice good handwashing. These steps will help protect not only you, but they will also protect your friends and neighbors, and perhaps help prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases in our close-knit community.
Over the last few months, we have received so much support from everyone. We graciously and humbly thank you for that support. It is an honor to be here for our community.
Our goal has always been to make sure that our hospital is a safe environment for those who need us, for those who need elective or emergency surgery, cardiac treatment, orthopedic rehab or a diagnostic x-ray. We have worked hard to assure we keep our hospital safe for those who come to our facility to experience the joy and blessing of the birth of a new baby.
Working with local community leadership, physicians and others, we have taken every precaution to keep our hospitals and emergency rooms from being overwhelmed. We hope and trust you will continue to help us in that effort by doing all you can to stay well and to help keep our community healthy. We encourage you not to forget the benefits of good handwashing, wearing of facemasks and social distancing.
We hope that you stay healthy and do not need to use our services. However, if you do, please know we are here for you…..with our masks on.
