On June 10 the H-Z published an extensive Will Wright article on Sue Piner’s two Facebook posts. Of interest, but no surprise, was her reposting of another ignorant conspiracy theory claiming that George Soros was paying both police and Black Lives Matter (BLM) protestors to incite a race war.
Her second post, only a few days later, was her personal comment that BLM protestors were being paid.
She said that her first posting was that “{she} thought that people should be informed…” but that she did not necessarily agree, although she probably should have said that. Her second post contradicted her stated intent because she wrote the caption herself. Worried that people would construe either or both posts as racist, she disclaimed any racist intent and denied being a racist.
She said that people who know her also trust her. I just bet that they do, as they probably have the same exact viewpoints. Just go by the Republican party office on Landa Street and ask.
She then continued to insult our intelligence by stating that “They know that I would never say things like that.”
Well, she did, twice, on her own Facebook page.
Recently, the Woodcreek Mayor, Gloria Whitehead, posted that “Black Lives Matter is a threat to our lives.”
In a follow-on article she denied being a racist six times. If you have to deny being a racist six times during an interview, you probably are.
Ron Schmidt,
New Braunfels
