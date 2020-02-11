I’ve had a bad week so I’ll start by giving all of you elephant-huggers out there a moment to gloat over it. Go ahead, take a pencil and draw a beard and some funny glass over the inset picture. Write the word “LOSER” in big bold print over it. Whatever. The only bright spot in my week was the fact that we Democrats have proven that we can screw up election results better than any Russian you care to hire.
My final verdict on Iowa is this: There were no winners — only losers. I believed the top two spots would go to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, and Bernie did his job.
Pete Buttigieg is to be congratulated for his performance in the caucuses but has some significant challenges coming up on the campaign trail. And Joe Biden, well, I have some special remarks saved up for him.
I expect Bernie to continue to do well in the polls — probably winning New Hampshire by double digits. If he can hang on through Super Tuesday in the South — where Biden is expected to do well — he can count on some more wins in the Upper Midwest and consider himself a serious contender come convention time. It’s worth noting that the national convention will be held in Milwaukee — traditional safe ground for socialists.
And I will add that while Bernie Sanders is the polar opposite of Donald Trump in terms of policy the two men have an eerily similar campaign style — tending toward a “rally” style event with highly motivated and vocal supporters in attendance. Tivo each of their events and then watch them on a split screen and you’ll see what I mean.
Personally, I’m not a Bernie fan but I think that what he represents in American politics is here to stay.
Pete did better than expected in Iowa and will probably place in the top three in New Hampshire. After that, in South Carolina and through Super Tuesday, the fact that he is not polling well with minorities is going to come crashing down on him. Of all the problems with using Iowa and New Hampshire as litmus tests for the presidency the fact that neither state has a significant minority population is foremost among them. The candidacies of Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum faced similar problems in previous election cycles.
Alarm bells should be ringing in the Biden Campaign. Joe Biden started out with the greatest degree of name recognition of any candidate and a solid track record for performance in government.
Unfortunately, these are the kinds of things that can lead to a great deal of complacency in a campaign and insulate the candidate from current trends in the electorate. Like Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden hasn’t been generating much energy out there.
Here’s an example: Who can take a slogan like “No Malarkey” seriously? Nobody uses that word anymore.
Only “rubes” talk like that. Joe needs to get with the times before his fourth shot at the presidency becomes his last.
The upshot of all this is that we do not have a frontrunner at this point. Yes, it’s still too early to call any of these guys frontrunners but we don’t even have the makings of a frontrunner yet.
That’s what you get with a flawed nominating process that relies on a limited sample of voters whose makeup does not reflect America as a whole. Furthermore, results like this tend to throw a real wet blanket on any fundraising efforts, complicating things even more.
Beyond that, the process of uniting the party’s centrist and left wings will be put on hold until this is sorted out. The failure to unite was catastrophic in 2016 and will probably figure prominently in the wreckage of 2020.
Meanwhile, these are the salad days for Donald Trump. Touting his acquittal in the impeachment trial, the dismissal of the emoluments case against him in federal court, and banking on solid economic performance the road to a second term looks fairly smooth at this point.
What gaffe or criminal mistake can he make that he hasn’t already gotten away with by now? This is the sad truth, but if we Dems can’t offer a better one it will be the truth we have to live with.
