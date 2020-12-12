Open enrollment in the Heath Insurance Marketplace of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) ends on Dec. 15. As part of your enrollment application, you must provide an estimate of your expected income for the year 2021. Even if you’re unemployed, 2021 unemployment benefits count as income. The same is true for any planned withdrawals from a traditional IRA as well as expected short term capital gains from stock sales. You may be able to fairly estimate that you will be rehired by your former employer.
If you are computer literate, go to www.healthcare.gov to enroll. Alternatively, you can schedule an appointment for help by calling 210-977-7997 or going to enrollSA.com.
