From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Another 10-day Salute to Sausage is in the books as the Wurstfest organizers clean up and put the finishing touches on what was another stellar event.
A whole new group of visitors got a chance to visit the city and the Wurstfest grounds for the first time and many of them plan to come back for next year’s event to enjoy the music, the food and the fun that comes with sharing the revelry with tens of thousands of people.
Give Wurstfest, city crews and volunteers a round of applause. They worked hand in hand to get people around the facility whether it was by foot, by car, by bus or by rideshare service.
The 2019 version of Wurstfest proves once again that New Braunfels is a city that knows how to party — and it also knows how to clean up after a party.
Bring on the Christmas events!
•••••
As the battle between the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority and property owners along the Guadalupe Valley lake system continues to unwind in courtrooms, another progress path is still being followed that would see districts formed to repair and maintain the dams for decades to come.
This cooperative path is the best way forward to guarantee that the way of life along the lakes that property owners enjoy would continue. GBRA and those who live along the lakes should continue to embrace such a solution in a way that will empower people to protect and preserve the area for generations to come.
The New Braunfels City Council took a positive step toward that solution this week when it approved a resolution for the Lake McQueeney district. If approved by other stakeholders it could go before voters in May.
While the courtroom battle will probably continue, there is hope to be found in the district plan.
With the dams already pushing to near 90 years old, they aren’t getting any younger.
