On Aug. 18, 1920 the 19th Amendment was ratified after Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the Amendment. Passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote was the capstone of a long and difficult struggle that began in the mid-1800s. Achieving passage and ratification required decades of activism and protest commencing with the first public demand for women’s suffrage at the first Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, New York in 1848. Even following the Amendment’s first introduction to Congress in 1878, several generations of women supporters lectured, wrote, marched, lobbied, and practiced civil disobedience to achieve what many considered a radical change to the US Constitution.
Alice Stokes Paul (January 11, 1885 – July 9, 1977) was an American suffragist and feminist who was one of the main leaders who fought for the 19th Amendment. In 1923, following its ratification, she continued the fight for full Constitutional recognition of equal rights for women with the drafting, proposal, and presentation to Congress of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). One hundred years after ratification of the 19th Amendment women are still waiting for formal ratification of the ERA.
