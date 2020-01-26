Editor’s Note: This is the fial of three columns in which Ric Hastings talks about his trip to the border.
I spent two days with some friends observing firsthand many of the existing southern-border issues dealing with migrants who were claiming asylum, whether at a port of entry or after illegally crossing the border.
NGOs, or non-government organizations play a big part in the immigration process and help with the problems of asylum seekers getting settled in the U.S.
Catholic Charities Respite Center, McAllen
I learned about detention release at the McAllen Bus Terminal. This involved migrants whose asylum claims were found credible, who had secured a sponsor living in the U.S., and was able to secure a bus ticket to their sponsor’s location. The only thing the releasees get from the government are their processing papers and a court date.
On the day I was there, over 150 adults and children were merely dropped off by the government in front of the bus station which is right in the middle of downtown McAllen.
Thank goodness for the volunteers at the Catholic Charities Respite Center across the street. They had volunteers stationed in the terminal who helped the releasees determine which bus they needed, which door it left from, and when.
If there was enough time, the volunteers directed the releasees across the street to the center. It has facilities where the releasees can get a shower, some additional articles of clothing (hopefully weather pertinent for where they are headed — cold country), and a good meal or two.
On this day, all the releasees came from Angola, spoke no English, and were all young couples with young children and babies.
Before dinner, I worked in the clothing area helping young mothers find a change of clothes for their toddlers and babies. This was challenging work because they didn’t speak any English and I don’t speak Portuguese.
La Posada Providencia, San Benito
I also visited La Posada Providencia. it consists of five or six houses that sit on a 5-acre plot only a few miles from the Rio Grande. It was founded by the Sisters of Divine Providence in 1989 and “sponsors” asylum seekers who have made a “credible” request but haven’t yet secured a personal sponsor
On the day of my visit, La Posada, although it can support 30-40 migrants, had only 6-8 women, most of them nursing babies.
There weren’t any men, except one unaccompanied minor boy who had just celebrated his 18th birthday and was released from the federal children’s detention center.
I gathered that most of the women had been there only 1-2 weeks. That’s about the average stay for La Posada although they did talk about one lady who was there over a year.
There were several bedrooms converted to offices where I saw volunteers pouring over thick folders The big job at La Posada is securing sponsors for their wards and getting them moved to that next step.
Good Neighbor House, Brownsville
I also visited the Good Neighbor House in downtown Brownsville. The United Methodist Women have sponsored this facility for several decades as a resource to the homeless. Just this year, its operation has been expanded to also aid the detention releasees just in the same fashion as Catholic Charites Respite Center, but on a much smaller scale.
On my visit, there was a small group there getting showered, freshly clothed, and fed. The volunteers were rushing because the bus departing for their destination was scheduled to leave shortly. There was some anxiety with one of the lead volunteers because of some problem with a releasee’s paper.
They frantically explained it was a challenge to keep up with the constantly changing regulations.
Current Immigration regulations don’t take assimilation into consideration.
Assimilation is difficult, but I realized how necessary it is for these asylum-seekers.
Assimilation is not finding a sponsor, nor is it finding the migrant low-cost housing, get the kids enrolled in school, get them on a food program.
Assimilation is getting them the ability to communicate (ELS classes), getting them the ability to transport themselves, and getting them suitable employment.
I saw how effective and efficient an NGO can be.
The federal government needs to find a better way to promote and utilize these organizations to aid in the assimilation process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.