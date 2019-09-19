Since motion pictures started in the early 20th century there has been a steady progression of technology.
Black and white, sound, color, large screen, many screens, IMAX, beer and food with the movie and now the latest — the imini screen.
The concept is based on our propensity to watch videos on smartphones.
People have handed me their phone to watch a video they liked, not paying attention to my body language saying “I don’t want to watch this.”
I am amazed how much people will do on the phone — things that would be much easier on a computer with a real keyboard and big screen.
The movie industry has been paying attention! The latest form of movie theaters have a personal screen on the back of the seats. It allows you to have the movies streamed to your phone via Wi-Fi and then Bluetooth them to the small screen on the back of the seat in front of you.
You can easily switch any of the movies currently playing at the theater and for a price you can even watch up to four at a time on your one screen.
The sound comes through your phone’s ear buds and you can even use your phone for social media action while watching the movies.
“This is a quantum leap in entertainment,” the inventor says. “You can have a beer, eat dinner and watch your own personal movie on you own screen. Your date can watch another move with the two of you texting each other about what is happening.”
They have even produced a movie just for preview of these theaters.
It is called “Thumb Dancing on my EPL.”
So what is Thumb Dancing? It’s not Flash Dancing, it’s way cooler!
The movie stars John Travolta and Karen Lynn Gorney as an elderly couple who go to the first imini theater to watch a screening of Saturday Night Fever reformatted for a smart phone.
While watching they thumb dance with each other. The texts fly like greased leisure suits.
This is a must see; remember to take your smartphone (Electronic Pavlovian Leash) with you! You will be amazed where your EPL will take you.
You can even take screen shots of the experience and post them on Facebook!
Smartphones have a good and bad side to them. I have stopped taking my EPL with me most of the time. It is GREAT!
No interruptions and I can focus on the reality around me.
There are many studies about the detrimental effects of smartphones. They are dumbing us down, limiting creativity, shorting our attention spans, prompting us to plan less and teaching us to robotically follow a phone’s driving directions — even kids test lower when they have a smartphone on them.
Put your EPL down and you may be amazed how much you get done living a peaceful, productive, social life embedded in reality.
Realty is all around, we are immersed in it. That ELP is a tunnel thought reality, to a virtual world which is far less and very addictive.
Get real talk to someone in person, feel real life again!
Hopefully the imini screen is only a joke and not a glimpse at the future!
