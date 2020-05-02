The First Amendment of the Constitution guarantees us the right to assemble.
I used to teach a class about “rights.” In that class we discussed the concept that when we accept a right for ourselves, we accept the inherent responsibility that goes along with it.
The Second Amendment of the Constitution guarantees us the right to bear arms. But, we must use that right responsibly. There are rules. We cannot shoot at any time, in any place, at anyone just because we have the right to own a gun.
And, we all know that even though we have the freedom of speech, as the old adage tells us, we do not have the right to shout “fire” in a crowded theatre.
The same is true about assembly. When it becomes necessary to ensure the health and safety of the community, then our responsibility is to the whole, and we must honor the safety and welfare of our friends and neighbors and the strangers around us.
I have heard vigorous discussions about limiting the size of groups in which we gather and “social distancing” as infringing upon our right to assemble.
In following this new norm of social intercourse and decorum, we are protecting not only ourselves, but the right all of our community and the right of all of us in this community to survive and live.
Judith Kovacs-Long,
New Braunfels
