What a great morning it was today to get out and run/walk to get the old blood flowing. I recall my dad making morning events very special. Since he worked shift work, our mornings together came around only so often.
I remember some of the things we did when I was a boy. It was getting the football or glove out and playing, or we were taking the car out for a wash and ride. One special memory is when we would go to the house where my grandparents lived and watch rice being harvested.
This morning was full of clear and beautiful skies. The sun coming up was painting the horizon a deep orange and the neighbors’ dog was barking at a tree. I thought to myself, “I hope he’s not barking up the wrong tree!”
While making my way around the neighborhood, I had the chance to greet many walkers and joggers. The family teaching their young child how to ride his new bike certainly gave me a moment to pause from walking.
It seemed to me it was 1954, the year I got my first bike. It was a shiny “doozie” of a two wheeler. Complete with fenders and a large soft seat. This new Sears Special gave me my first real opportunity at freedom.
My dad spent time holding the seat and one side of the handlebars, keeping me balanced. We would take off straight as an arrow, but my inability to balance soon put me and the bike on the street. After many dings, scrapes and dents on me and the bike, I began to get it.
Finally, freedom from Dad’s hands and I was off! The street was only so long. There was that necessary need to learn how to stop. Soon that came and I was totally in control.
As I watched this young family with their son, I was reminded that there are many things learned in life that we never forget. The old saying, “It’s just like riding a bike, you never forget.”
I checked it out when I got home and it is true. I can still ride my bike!
There are many things such as learning how to ride a bike that we learn at a young age, and will carry with us throughout our life.
Do you remember your grandmothers and their ability to cook up something special for you? The recipe was out, but the work was completed and they never even looked. It was a scoop of this, a pinch of that, or maybe two glugs from a bottle and it was ready for the oven.
Some things are never forgotten. I can remember my grandmother saying, “Oh, this is just like riding a bike; you never forget.”
That saying really meant something when I was a kid. I always smiled thinking about what my grandmother would look like riding a bike!
My wife and I have had those special moments, when mastering the art of bike riding came to our kids. You could see the “freedom” and dreams of what were to come in their eyes, as they rode off down the street.
That freedom comes with so much responsibility. Wherever they go in life, the lesson of learning to ride a bike grows into, “what will I become or what can I do to make a difference?”
Our kids have so many opportunities to be what they want to be. As parents, teachers, mentors and role models we get to mold them into a person who might make a difference.
We certainly can be the cool breeze and bright sky in the early morning that defines where a youngster might go.
I appreciate the fact that our community is blessed with wonderful teachers who “balance the bike and set the sights” for thousands of young learners.
One of these days these young learners will become our leaders, because we did our jobs as parents, teachers, mentors, and role models. Hopefully these young leaders will not forget. The bike they rode as a child was guided by someone who also had to learn to ride.
Some things are never forgotten. Teachers, may God bless each of you as you inspire these young lives.
After working in the Comal ISD school system for 16 years, Brockman continued to serve the community as vice president of economic development for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce for 17 years before retiring in 2018. Currently, he works in community relations for CEMEX. Brockman’s column will be published weekly on Thursdays. He can be reached at rmbrockman75@gmail.com.
