On Sept. 27 a group of six associated with the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area gathered at Olive Garden to bid farewell to one of our own. When we asked for our checks our waitress announced that two women from across the room recognized the group from animal rescue and paid our bill. We were amazed and surprised as you can imagine. Our only wish was that we could have thanked them personally but they were already gone.
Hopefully, you two wonderful ladies will see this in the paper, and we would like you to know that was a very kind and generous thing you did and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Judith Knight,
New Braunfels
