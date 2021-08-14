I just want to say that I don’t always (or even often) agree with David Shribman’s opinion column. However, his column in the August 4, 2021 Herald-Zeitung outlines exactly the right way forward for the country’s vaccination efforts. Many people have been waiting for some public acknowledgment of the Trump administration’s ability to get us these vaccines. The Biden administration’s public recognition of that fact could go a long way to getting people on the vaccination train.
Bill Strickland,
