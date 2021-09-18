The Biden Administration is at it again. Coffee prices are at their highest levels in 4 years. While Donald Trump didn’t make us coffee bean independent during his administration, he did keep prices low, rather than socking it to the hard working man or woman who need their morning “cup of Joe” to get going — pun intended.
Coffee is a commodity, subject to the forces of supply and demand, and the President has very little impact on the cost; however, by allowing Central America to become destabilized and not enforcing Trump’s great USMCA, the Biden Administration’s actions are causing the increase in coffee prices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.