President Biden’s administration is rolling back Trump’s extremely water-wasteful rules on the flow of plumbing fixtures. Trump claimed that many people had to flush a toilet 10-15 times in order to get the “stuff” to go down. It is somewhat possible that was the case for Trump.
I doubt that even the perpetrator of the “Big Lie” put as much bodily waste into a toilet as he put into the minds of gullible Americans. I challenge anyone to truthfully tell me that they have EVER had to flush a toilet 10-15 times. If you have never had to do that, why do you believe that “many people” have?
