If you have not already decided that secession from the United States is a ridiculous idea, stop to think a minute: We are in the midst of a pandemic. If we were not in the Union, where would we get our vaccine and how would we each pay for it? We would have to develop our own contracts with the vaccine developers in competition with the United States and other countries. We are experiencing enough frustration with just the logistics after being provided our share of the vaccine. Imagine if we had to go out on the market like a third-world country and contract for it before working out the logistics of distribution. Get your head out of the sand.
Cliff Moses,
New Braunfels
