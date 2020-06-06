What I find disappointing about Jim Taylor’s opinion piece is that he speaks of the failing free press, but it doesn’t stop him from pressing his opinionated article to the free press.
Is the free press wrong to put forth his opinions?
He is more interested in guiding the press on what they should be reporting than what they are in fact reporting.
The press reports on what is news.
It seems that Mr. Taylor would be happier if the free press printed only what he wants the free press to report. That sounds like many of the actions of the current administration. A very dangerous position to take.
Once the press reports on only what is approved, we as a country suffer, just like some countries around the world where the media is controlled by a repressive government. Is that what you really want Mr. Taylor? I sure hope not.
I personally applaud the press for providing citizens with all the information necessary to make an informed opinion.
There are those who choose not to listen to the researched facts as presented by the press.
Mr. Taylor, you seem to be one of them.
Bob Baranowski
Spring Branch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.