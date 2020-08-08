The other day I heard someone complaining about having to wear a mask. They said they had the right not to wear a mask and then, added emphatically, “That’s what my husband fought for!”
For goodness sake. Our men and women of the United States Armed Forces protect our liberties to ensure we have the opportunity to live in a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. They are fighting for principles. Principles like the right to elect officials that set laws. The right to worship any way we see fit. The right to choose a profession and succeed, or fail, based on our efforts not the color of our skin, our gender, our sexual orientation or any other arbitrary benchmark. These are principles that make America strong.
