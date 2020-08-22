There is a global pandemic happening. It is not a hoax and if you still think it’s a hoax simply Google search people who said it’s a hoax and then contracted COVID-19 and see how they’re doing. Hint, not so good. COVID-19 affects many people in various ways, from children as young as 6 to 80. Infectious disease experts (not the quacks with a television show and especially not the ones holding a news conference spewing numbers without a single shred of evidence) with well over 40 years of medical experience have laid this out, they continue to learn about these type of diseases and educate the public as to how easily this disease can be spread.
The TEA and local school board have made the decision to hold in person instruction.
