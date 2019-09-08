In response to a letter to the editor Aug. 30 (“A question on racism”), I do not think it is accurate or helpful to describe any person as an “-ist” (racist, socialist, etc) based on who they support and vote for in an election in the US.
When we start to lump people into groups based on not much information (yes, we all do it) we separate ourselves from them which can lead to U.S. thinking about other people as lesser than ourselves when in fact they are our friends, neighbors, family and fellow citizens of our beloved country.
Yes, racism is a heinous sin that has caused and continues to cause much pain, grief, and suffering. It is not of Christ or Christ-like in any way, shape, or form. (John 10:10 — The thief comes only to kill, steal and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.)
To ignore and thereby condone racist talk, statements or so-called jokes (think, a loud mouthed uncle at Thanksgiving dinner, for example) is to endorse racism, even if passively. If you don’t oppose and confront racist talk, you are actually encouraging racism.
My vote for president will be informed by and consistent with my beliefs, including the ends do not justify the means and words are important and they do matter. What you say, how you say it and also what you do are particularly important in a national leader.
I am tired of voting against a worse candidate and not affirmatively for a good candidate. I am tired of “settling.”
I long for an inspirational and encouraging candidate who treats everyone — all people, not just those we like and agree with — with respect. Unfortunately, I don’t see any of those right now.
So I will continue to hope.
Daphne Spraitzar,
New Braunfels
