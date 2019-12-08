When a man accused of aggravated sexual assault was mistakenly released by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office this week, the first question that came to many people’s minds was a simple one.
How?
The 36-year-old New Braunfels man, jailed Nov. 16 and charged with aggravated sexual assault, was under a $30,000 bond.
He was accidentally let go on Tuesday but by Wednesday night was back in the Comal County lockup after being arrested in San Antonio.
Thankfully, it appears that this mistake ended without incident, but the potential risks of letting someone who is charged with such a serious offense inadvertently go free are very real.
Law enforcement officials, for their part, say they moved quickly to protect the reported victim in the case and coordinated with other agencies — including the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, comprised of officers from the Comal and Bexar county sheriff’s offices, San Antonio and New Braunfels police, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other area agencies — to try and make sure his time out of lockup was limited.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds, to his credit, didn’t duck questions as some officials would, instead saying that proper procedures designed to make sure this type of thing didn’t happen weren’t followed.
“It was duty-related — each individual being responsible for their duties — and we will internally deal with the people who each had a part in what happened,” Reynolds said.
Mistakes happen and the sheriff has made it clear that there will be accountability for those mistakes.
On top of that, officials say they are looking at new policies and safeguards to try and prevent it in the future. Those types of steps should also be shared with the public after this incident is investigated and dealt with.
The general public, and particularly victims of crime, should be afforded some peace of mind when a suspect is behind bars.
Authorities should do what’s necessary to make sure that’s true in the future.
