Regarding the “Pillars of the Community,” I don’t know what your criteria is for selecting these people. It appears that one’s surname has a lot to do with who gets selected.
Take for example the people who prepare your food at the local Chick-Fil-A, Dairy Queen or any other food establishment. Why don’t you highlight one of those folks?
The smile you get from them when they take your order or hand you your food is worth a heck of a lot more that any thing else. A smile or a firm handshake goes a long way towards improving my day. Maybe they don’t belong to the Lions, Elks or the brown squirrel clubs but they are fine individuals.
I wish I knew what criteria you use to select the people you choose to highlight as pillars of the community.
I know two fine individuals, Harvey Haas and Jack Robison, who have been around this town for a long time. The only time I see Judge Robison’s name on your paper is when you find something to critique him on.
Along with these two men there are thousands of individuals doing great work and doing their best to improve this community. Seems unfair for you to select one or two to highlight.
If you want to interview real pillars of the community I ask you to contact Fritz and Cora Jane Welsch. They are pillars of the community. Born and raised here. Not transplants.
If you have enough extra space on page one, maybe we should go back to the days when page one of the newspaper contained articles such as “Joe Bag of Donuts visits his brother in Council Bluffs, Iowa.” If you do have extra paper space please consider donating it to a worthy cause.
Roman Ybarra,
New Braunfels
