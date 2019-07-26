From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
A trip to the doctor can be a scary thing — even for some adults — but that’s especially true for small children. You’re surrounded in a cold room by doctors and nurses who poke and prod at you, and at the end of some visits comes a needle.
So it’s no surprise that children are often reluctant to make the trip to the doctor’s office or a hospital emergency room should something happen.
Some might be a little more open to it after a Teddy Bear Clinic at New Braunfels ER let children play doctor to their owned stuffed animals and showed them how the process works, and more importantly, let them see the outcome was a good one for their stuffed love ones.
Show works so much better for kids than tell, and the event undoubtedly made some little eyes open wide.
Very little goes hand in hand with childhood quite like the neighborhood park. For generations, countless hours have been spent deep in play, soaring on the swings and speeding down the slide to land in the sand or on the play surface that awaits at the bottom.
But the playgrounds at those parks haven’t always been the most friendly and inviting place for children who might have special needs. For them, it often served as another reminder of what divided them from other children. And children, often unintentionally cruel within their own ignorance, would sometimes use such exclusions to make a point about their own superiority.
New Braunfels is now looking to embrace a more inclusive style of equipment that would open the playground to more children, while not depriving others of their old favorites.
Having more available for everyone is a good thing for children of all abilities and ages.
