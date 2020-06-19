From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
A rule that has prevented live streaming of Texas high school football games on Friday nights is being lifted for this year because of uncertainty over what exactly will be allowed under the Friday night lights.
The crisp fall nights in the stands seems a world away from now as we bake under the heat of the Texas summer. Questions still remain about what will come with the fall — whether a resurgence of COVID-19 that some health officials have warned about could shutter sports again — but if it does go on, the broadcasts will allow some of the most vulnerable to enjoy the game without having to potentially endanger themselves.
It’s a good move for all parties involved and while both schools in each contest will have to agree on any broadcast plan, those are small hurdles that hopefully will be easily overcome to share a little piece of normalcy if it’s allowed.
There will be no Fourth of July parade in New Braunfels or in the Canyon Lake area as both have been scrapped to try and avoid spreading COVID-19.
While it was a difficult decision, it was undoubtedly the right one. History has shown that ignoring health dangers to hold a parade isn’t wise.
The city of Philadelphia held a war bond parade in 1918 with over 200,000 people jamming the streets. In the weeks that followed thousands who were at the parade died to the influenza pandemic.
This area is already seeing a spike in virus cases that epidemiologists say date back to the Memorial Day weekend. We don’t need another holiday surge.
