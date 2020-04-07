The thing that makes the biggest impression on me in our current situation with the Coronavirus Pandemic is the “immediacy of the moment.”
What I mean is that today, or “these times,” are very different from the reality we were living in just a few months ago. I’m not saying that the changes in our lifestyles make it completely different, but just different enough to make you want to look at the big picture. Little things like ready access to toilet paper, hand sanitizer or carefree snacking on “fried bat on a stick” take on a whole new meaning. When there is the possibility that your life may be on the line because of them you start to re-assess.
I think kids understand what I’m talking about — they live in the moment all the time. In my neighborhood they all got the word out to start a sidewalk chalk art competition and it was kind of nice. It was something we could all enjoy — from a socially acceptable distance — while we spent our time away from the office but desperately wanting to get out of the house. In my opinion, my neighbor’s offspring took the blue ribbon with a mural around words to the effect that “Ten years from now you will remember what you do in the next ten days.” And it got me to thinking…
And I thought my way right into my garage where I’ve been using my free time to perfect a process for time travel. You might think I’m talking about a time machine but if it was I wouldn’t tell you about it because you, naturally, would call up Elon Musk and give away my secret before I could get it patented. My process is chemical in nature. It involves the careful mixture of natural grains, water and yeast. You don’t remember the present when you drink this stuff but it’s helpful to remember that today’s “present” is tomorrow’s “past” so you really shouldn’t worry about that too much anyway.
After a few 12-ouncers I found myself 10 years into the future and curious to discover what kind of world emerged from the Coronavirus outbreak.
I’m happy to tell you that the Herald-Zeitung will still be in publication in the future, but I had to log in and pay 10 years’ worth of back subscription fees in order to see what had been going on.
There was no sports section because, during the Coronavirus years, people learned that they could spend entire days in the company of their immediate family without going insane. That process was hard to get used to coming out of the busy times of 2019 and there was a small spike in the divorce rate in the back half of 2020 but overall people adjusted to it pretty well.
In the business section it seemed that board games and cookbooks were the hot commodities of the day.
Also, in-store shopping was a thing of the past. The big box stores closed up and the buildings were sold to the local municipalities for conversion into low-cost housing. Not a terrible idea if you’re okay with your home address being “Aisle 14.”
My big question, though, was how did we survive the pandemic and, more importantly, what steps did we take to prevent a similar episode from taking place? Well, that’s a story in itself.
It would seem that in the fall of 2020 we congratulated Donald Trump for allowing only a quarter-million of us to die by giving him a private island somewhere. Somewhere very far away from here. So far, in fact, that there are no telephone cables long enough to reach it and there is no internet service. We call it the “Last Trump Resort.” It was the least we could do for a man who had done such a good job.
After that Joe Biden came in swinging and began restoring the budget cuts to the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control that had been made in the past and, as a result, when a new epidemic popped up on the radar we had enough advance warning to take the proper precautionary steps.
Also, it turned out that Joe Biden was the kind of guy who actually read intelligence reports to the effect that there was some kind of deadly new disease brewing in a remote corner of the world and did something about it. That was kind of helpful, too.
After that, during the McKinney presidency, op-ed writing became the national pastime and one weekend per month was reserved for drinking time-travel elixir. America, and the world, had nothing to look forward to but good times after that point.
I feel better about the future — especially after downing a few Tylenols — but I have returned from it with a few more questions.
When will we learn to appreciate each other more?
Are we ready to equate social distancing with social respect?
What side of Mount Rushmore will I carve my face on?
