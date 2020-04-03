From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Kudos to:
• All those staying at home unless there is an essential need.
• All those who are ordering delivery and curbside at local restaurants and tipping generously those people who are continuing to work to keep us fed.
• All those not buying more than they need from local grocery stores. Whether it’s toilet paper, milk or other staples, there is no shortage.
• All those grocery store workers who work tirelessly to keep those shelves stocked and traffic flowing smoothly.
• All those grocery stores who are putting extra pay on the table for those workers as people recognize that the word “essential” has an important meaning.
• All those who are exercising outside but going out of their way to give other people a wide berth, respecting the social distancing rules
• All those who are streaming small, local musicians and tipping and contributing to those who have had watched their live shows — which produce a lot of their livelihood — be canceled.
• All those who are contributing to charities and recovery groups because they haven’t been as heavily impacted by the economic downturn as many others.
• All those frontline workers battling the virus itself including nurses, doctors, physician assistants, firefighters and EMTs and members of law enforcement who are responding to scenes where someone might be sick.
• All those who continue to read, write columns and letters and share our stories online and to all those new subscribers who have signed up over the last two weeks. Your support is appreciated.
