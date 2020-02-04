Good morning. I’m betting that when you woke up this morning the first thought that was on your mind was not the fact that the Iowa Caucuses were yesterday.
With no clear frontrunner at the time of this writing, and with Donald Trump’s impeachment trial sucking all of the wind out of the news cycle, I believe there are two ways to look at how Feb. 3, 2020 will go down in history.
Optimistically, I would like to think that our Democrat champion will begin to emerge from a herd of challengers and begin his or her march to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Realistically, I believe that today will mark the beginning of Donald Trump’s second term in office.
Before we go on, take a minute to clean up the coffee that you just spilled all over yourself. Be sure to wipe the bottom of your coffee mug, too, or it will just leave one of those ring stain things on your breakfast table.
Let’s start on the bright side with me making some predictions about how this thing went. I’m guessing that Joe Biden won Iowa, but that Bernie will shine in New Hampshire. Joe will rule South Carolina and from there cruise through Super Tuesday next month. Pete Buttigieg will consistently place in the top three but never come out as a clear winner. Bernie might pull off some wins in the Upper Midwest. Elizabeth Warren will debut a new campaign slogan (“Help! I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!”) and Amy Kloubucher will get just enough votes to stay in but will probably drop out on March 4.
The Democrats have several problems here. Firstly, four of the top Democrat hopefuls are stuck in D.C. right now arguing for an impeachment that in all likelihood isn’t going to happen (I’m writing this on Friday, Jan. 31).
This is critical time which needs to be spent on the campaign trail. This leaves Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg alone in the open with Trump’s advance team taking dead aim at Biden in Iowa.
A Trump rally has already been scheduled there and Mike Pence has been let off his chain to stalk the state like an angry rabid dog until the caucuses conclude.
Secondly, unless a just and merciful God interdicted to change things, no candidate got over 35% of the vote in Iowa. That’s my best guess (having already peeked at God’s appointment calendar for the day). At any rate, whereas a winner could usually look at a narrow victory as a glass being half full, I’m going to say that in this case the glass is 65% empty.
This means that even though you may have “won” the caucus you didn’t really get a mandate to lead the Democrat Party in the General Election. On that basis, your handlers will continue to caution you to “play it safe” with any messaging on policy initiatives and, as a result, the average voter will continue to insert annoying interrogatives behind your name (example: Joe Who? Bernie What?).
Then we have “The Bloomberg Effect.” Even though Mike Bloomberg is skipping the Iowa affair he has been spending money on advertising there and around the country like a drunken sailor. You’ve probably seen these ads — focusing on Donald Trump exclusively and not mentioning any of the other candidates.
It is almost as if he is running a third-party bid. Usually a third-party candidacy is bad news for an incumbent but in this case I’m not so sure.
With a divided opposition party hashing it out in the polls, an acquittal in the Senate, and an opportunity to crow about it on Wednesday night (State of the Union Address) this ought to be a good week for Donald Trump.
In that regard, and for my part, I’m just hoping to score some good prescription anti-depressants before I have to write my next column.
If the Dems hope to win this thing come November, we will need to see a clear front-runner emerge in the next six weeks. Furthermore, the schism between the moderate and left wings of the party — which was never addressed in 2016 — will have to be healed.
Otherwise, the next eight months are going to drag by very, very slowly.
