The Guadalupe Valley Lakes got a bit of a reprieve on Wednesday night, but there’s no guarantee as to how long it will last.
A judge hearing a case brought by property owners around the lakes put a temporary restraining order in place — but only until he could rule on the case. It’s unclear when that could happen with more time in the courtroom still expected on Monday before this hearing wraps.
What it does do is stop the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority from starting its “dewatering” plan, as it had intended, on Monday.
Ultimately a judge will be the one who decides what happens next, but pumping the brakes — even temporarily — on a plan that has a profound economic impact on the area, is probably a good thing.
At the very least it gives everyone involved more opportunity to talk to one another and try to hammer out a solution that doesn’t throw out the baby with the lake water.
If there are safety concerns about the dams and what would happen if they failed, there are clearly other steps that could be taken to mitigate those short of emptying every lake in the system.
Elected officials in the area have even stepped up to offer potential solutions that would address GBRA’s stated concerns.
As groups on all sides line up to express concern about what emptying the lakes would mean, it would be ideal if the GBRA could approach this as a collaborative effort now — and not just a partnership to be forged among the mud, debris and dead fish that will be left behind.
Fairly or unfairly, people have already soured on GBRA over this issue. Both parties would do well to avoid making it worse.
