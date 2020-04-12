“These are the times that try men’s souls.”
Thomas Paine - 1776
The more things change, the more they stay the same. Late in the inaugural year of our American revolution, Thomas Paine wrote those words in a series of essays titled “The American Crisis.” Seeking to stir up colonial spirit, he continued, “The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot may, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country; but he that stands it now deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”
So a special “Thank You!” to all the everyday patriots who have made and to all who continue to make it possible for us to be safe and secure in our homes and abroad.
During this Easter season we are living a stark reminder of the enduring gift of Jesus Christ, HOPE. We honor His sacrifice and His example when we chose to endure, to rise up, and to thrive.
God bless each of you and God Bless America!
Mark Whittaker,
Canyon Lake
