Back when he filed to run for the mayor’s seat in New Braunfels, Rusty Brockman probably knew there would be rough river ahead.
He could not have predicted a global pandemic that would toss the world’s economy into a deep freeze, push unemployment numbers to the levels last seen during the Great Depression and spawn the type of health crisis that threatens one of the city’s biggest industries — tourism.
How does a destination city thrive if nobody is traveling? How can we gather in the types of crowds that makes New Braunfels’ economy hum if the very idea of crowds is frowned upon and medical officials urge people not to gather in them because they might prove dangerous — potentially even deadly?
Brockman will be joining officials all around the world in watching what happens in the weeks ahead as economies and the societies that power them continue to take the first halting steps toward normality.
Texas is expected to make announcements about how to open its bars and other still shuttered businesses — including water parks like Schlitterbahn — in the near future.
Comal County has managed to go through this stage of the pandemic with far fewer cases than neighboring counties like Hays and Guadalupe, but does that last when so much of this county’s economy involves bringing in people from other counties?
New Braunfels isn’t alone in tackling the tourism question. European countries who depend heavily on those euros are also trying to find a similar way forward.
It may ultimately come down to what happens with the coronavirus as we take these steps.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said that he’s heeding medical and scientific advice as he restarts the state, and there are surge teams ready to be dispatched to hot spots that might flare up in Texas.
Similar case spikes in places like Korea have worried health officials who warn of the danger of a second wave.
Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that the virus is the one that ultimately will make the timeline, and it’s going to be up to leaders like Abbott — and a little closer to home — like Brockman, to help step through that timeline in a way that protects the lives of Texans while also protecting the livelihoods of others who make those lives possible.
Brockman couldn’t have seen this coming when he signed up to run for office, but it’s the job that he’ll have shortly.
He, and the rest of our leaders, could use all the thoughts, prayers and any other assistance that its diverse group of citizens can offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.