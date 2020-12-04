I found Ms. Mollenhauer’s letter regarding her irritation for shopping at H-E-B on Thursday mornings shortly after 8:30 am, with customers not wearing masks, quite interesting.
I do wear a mask because I’m taking responsibility for myself. I choose when to leave my home, where I’m going, and with whom I intend to socialize. I don’t expect other people to conform to my beliefs or my preferred schedules.
