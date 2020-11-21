We have heard this time and time again. Now everyone who voted for Joe Biden will soon find out what it means.
If you believe your taxes will not be affected because you make less than $400K a year, wait until the Trump tax cuts get eliminated.
Updated: November 21, 2020 @ 6:34 am
